More snow for Colorado's mountains Sunday

Another storm will impact the mountains today. This storm is expected to bring around 8 to 16 inches of snow to the high country, but once again will miss Denver and the eastern plains.

We have only seen 3/10 of an inch of snow officially in Denver. By the end of December, we are typically looking at around 20 inches of snow.

Strong winds will elevate fire danger across the plains and create some hazardous driving conditions for high profile vehicles this afternoon. Highs today across the metro-area will rise to the low 50s, with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

This week, a colder and snowier pattern returns. Monday, expect snow showers for the mountains and mostly cloudy skies over the plains. Highs tomorrow will be in the 40s.

We should finally see some flakes across the Front Range and northeast plains starting late Tuesday through Wednesday. While not a major storm, there will at least be colder temperatures and some accumulating snow.

As we round out the year, highs return to more seasonal values, in the low 40s, Thursday and Friday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.