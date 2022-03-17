More snow across the Denver metro area this morning

It will be a slick and slushy commute as a fast moving storm continues to push through Colorado.

There are much icier conditions in the foothills where the snow could pile up to more than a foot by early afternoon.

The mountains will see around 6 to 12 inches of snow with 3 to 6 inches possible in Denver and 5 to 10 inches of snow on the south and west side of town.

Highs for St. Patrick's Day will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s with snow diminishing in the afternoon and clearing skies Thursday night.

Sunshine and milder weather can be expected Friday with highs in the middle 50s.

Saturday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid-60s. Clouds will increase on Sunday ahead of the next storm. Highs on Sunday will still be in the 60s.

Monday will be windy and colder with snow likely and highs in the 30s as another March storm moves into Colorado.

Denver7 Weather

