More smoke heading for Colorado, few gusty thunderstorms expected Friday afternoon

Hot and dry weather will continue across Colorado for the next five to seven days.

Temperatures will be hot over the state with highs in the 90s to low 100s for lower elevations through early next week. In the mountains, afternoon readings will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

In addition to the heat, an Air Quality Advisory will remain in effect for eastern Colorado as the combination of smoke particles from western wildfires and moderate to high levels of surface ozone will make conditions unhealthy for persons in sensitive groups, such as those with COPD or asthma.

Wildfire smoke will become more widespread across Colorado this weekend. Some of the smoke is from Colorado fires, but much more is from the bigger fires to the west of our state.

Latest smoke forecast: We'll see improvement through today 😃, but then another plume arrives late tonight through Saturday. 😢



Who sees the weather disturbance moving from southern Idaho into Southwest Nebraska by Saturday eve? #AtmosphereIsAFluid #COwx pic.twitter.com/8cJ2yP3dyB — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 6, 2021

A weak weather disturbance will drift over Colorado on Friday. This system will produce gusty winds and some thunderstorms in the afternoon. These storms will not bring much rain, but will create lightning, increasing the risk of wildfires. The recent wet weather over the mountains should help, but a Fire Weather Warning is in effect for the dry northwest corner of Colorado.

The wildfire smoke will get much worse across the state Friday night and Saturday in the wake of this weather disturbance. West to northwest winds will pull thick smoke into the region from the big fires in northern California and Oregon.

The smoke may lessen a little on Sunday, but temperatures will be very hot with highs in Denver reaching the upper 90s. Early next week will stay hot, hazy and dry with highs in the 90s on the plains and upper 70s to mid 80s in the mountains.

