More severe storms across Colorado's eastern plains this afternoon

Expect a pretty typical early June pattern through the middle of the week — dry in the morning, scattered storms in the afternoon and highs near 80 degrees for the Denver metro area and across the northeast plains.

There is a risk of severe storms on the eastern plains with the biggest risk being large hail and damaging winds. The risk of severe weather is even higher to the east in Nebraska and Kansas where we could see isolated tornadoes.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday with 60s and 70s in the mountains.

Thursday will be warmer and drier. Expect fewer storms and highs in the mid- to upper 80s on Thursday afternoon.

By Friday and through the weekend, highs will rise into the upper 80s on Friday and then the low to mid-90s Saturday through next Monday.

Denver7 Weather

