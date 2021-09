More record-breaking heat across Colorado today

It has been a pretty hot start to September and that trend will continue for the next couple of days.

We broke a record high yesterday when we hit 96 degrees. The previous record was 94 degrees 1994.

We'll likely see another record-breaking high again today across the Denver metro area. The record for Sept. 10 is 93 degrees, set in 2018.

Our skies won't see many clouds, but there will be plenty of smoke and haze from western wildfires for the next several days. In addition, an Ozone Alert remains in effect for Denver and the entire I-25 Corridor through at least 4 p.m. tomorrow.

So far in 2021, Denver has reached 90 degrees or hotter 54 times, 95 degrees or hotter 26 days, and 100 degrees or hotter five times.

Another weak cold front will push across the state Friday night and bring some slightly cooler weather again for the weekend. There will be some scattered thunderstorms late Friday in the mountains and across the state Saturday afternoon.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.