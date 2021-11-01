More rain and snow possible in Denver tonight

Snow is falling across parts of northern Colorado this morning. We're seeing plenty of cloud cover across the Denver metro area, but the roads will be dry for the morning drive.

This unsettled weather pattern will continue for the next few days, with a pretty chilly start to November. We'll see highs in the low 40s across the plains, with 40s and 50s in the mountains.

Expect more rain into Monday afternoon which will change to snow late Monday night and into Tuesday. Overnight lows will dip into the 20s early tomorrow and that could lead to an icy Tuesday morning commute.

Temperatures will gradually climb through the end of the week. We'll be back in the 60s this coming weekend!

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.