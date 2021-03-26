Rain and snow for Denver tonight

There's a little of everything on our 7-day forecast, from rain and snow tonight to 70s on Monday!

MORE: Live Streaming | Forecast | Weather Page | Traffic Map | Closings & Delays | Radars

More rain and snow will affect the mountains and Front Range this evening. The mountains should see another 3 to 6 inches of snow Friday and early Saturday. It will be a light mix for the plains, with mainly just wet roads for the evening commute. High temperatures will stay chilly — just in the 40s for Denver and 30s in the mountains.

Skies will begin to clear in Denver on Saturday and highs will bounce back to the lower 50s.

Sunny and warmer weather is on the way for Sunday and Monday with highs in the low to mid 60s on Sunday and closer to 70 degrees on Monday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.