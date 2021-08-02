Hazy and warm again in Denver today, more mudslides possible across western Colorado

More heavy rain is possible over the western half our state, with air quality concerns over the eastern half of Colorado.

An Air Quality Warning is in effect for eastern Colorado today, with conditions in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category. Showers and thunderstorms will continue for the higher elevations as Flash Flood Watches remain in effect.

Today and tomorrow will be pretty mild, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Very few storms will roll east over the plains. There will be a better chance of showers across the Denver metro area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mountain storms will also show up, bringing the threat for flooding and mudslides.

Hotter and drier weather will return by the end of the week.

