Hazy and warm again in Denver today, more mudslides possible across western Colorado

It will be another warm and hazy day across the eastern plains, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Posted at 5:10 AM, Aug 02, 2021
More heavy rain is possible over the western half our state, with air quality concerns over the eastern half of Colorado.

An Air Quality Warning is in effect for eastern Colorado today, with conditions in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category. Showers and thunderstorms will continue for the higher elevations as Flash Flood Watches remain in effect.

Today and tomorrow will be pretty mild, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Very few storms will roll east over the plains. There will be a better chance of showers across the Denver metro area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mountain storms will also show up, bringing the threat for flooding and mudslides.

Hotter and drier weather will return by the end of the week.

