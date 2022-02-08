More melting across the Denver metro area

It will be a mild and quiet week with lots of melting across the Denver metro area. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to middle 50s across the plains, with 20s to low 30s in the mountains.

We are tracking two weak cold fronts this week. The first will roll through on Wednesday. The mountains will see a few light scattered snow showers and there's a slight chance light snow showers will roll off the foothills late Wednesday night.

Another weak front could bring more light snow on Friday night and temperatures will dip a bit more on Saturday.

Sunday through early next week will be warmer and continued dry.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

