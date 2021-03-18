More melting across Colorado today and tomorrow, next storm comes this weekend

We are in for a nice warmup over the next few days. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal today, but there will still be plenty of melting!

We've had mostly sunny skies today and temperatures in the mid 40s. Things were dry in the mountains, with upper 30s to low 40s.

It gets even warmer on Friday. In fact, we'll see upper 50s on Friday and low 60s on Sunday.

Clouds will increase on Sunday and there will be a chance for light rain and snow next Monday and Tuesday.

Denver7 Weather

