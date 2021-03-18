Menu

Watch
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

More melting across Colorado today and tomorrow, next storm comes this weekend

Sunshine and 50s in Denver this Friday
items.[0].videoTitle
Warming up next few days, then more rain and snow
A warmup ahead
Posted at 6:21 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 20:45:02-04

We are in for a nice warmup over the next few days. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal today, but there will still be plenty of melting!

MORE: Live Streaming | Forecast | Weather Page | Traffic Map | Closings & Delays | Radars

We've had mostly sunny skies today and temperatures in the mid 40s. Things were dry in the mountains, with upper 30s to low 40s.

It gets even warmer on Friday. In fact, we'll see upper 50s on Friday and low 60s on Sunday.

Clouds will increase on Sunday and there will be a chance for light rain and snow next Monday and Tuesday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020