More light snow possible in Denver this afternoon

Skies cleared out overnight, but we'll see another round of wet weather Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday will be windy and chilly with highs in the low to mid-40s.

The mountains will see around 1 to 3 inches of snow throughout the day with little to no accumulation over the plains expected. Winds will be strong from the north with gusts between 40 to 50 mph.

Skies will clear statewide Wednesday, and temperatures will begin to warm back up through the rest of the week.

Expect highs in the 50s Wednesday, then 60s for Thursday and Friday with 70s returning to Denver by the weekend!

