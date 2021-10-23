More clouds and highs in the 60s Saturday in Denver

It will stay pretty mild and quiet through the weekend. There will be an increase in cloud cover on Saturday, with highs in the upper 60s across the Denver area.

By late Saturday and early Sunday, there will be a chance for snow in our northern and central mountains. It won't add up to much, but the roads will likely be wet across portions of the high country. A few of these showers could roll over the far eastern plains on Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid-60s over the Front Range. Skies gradually clear statewide to end the weekend.

Monday, expect warm and breezy conditions. Highs will soar to the upper 70s in Denver. A more powerful system is set to move in Tuesday, bringing more snow to the mountains and rain showers to the plains.

Following the passage of this storm, an overall dry and pleasant weather pattern looks to settle in Wednesday through Halloween weekend.

