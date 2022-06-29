More 90s and mainly dry weather in Denver today

Hot and mainly dry weather will continue over Colorado through Wednesday.

There will be a few thunderstorms in the mountains, but no severe weather is expected and very few will roll east over the plains.

Highs today will climb into the mid to upper 90s for lower elevations, with 70s to low 80s in the mountains.

A cold front will slip back into Colorado Thursday with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms that afternoon. The weather should be dry and pleasant for the Colorado Avalanche Parade Thursday morning. Highs will drop back into the lower 80s Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be cooler with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will drop to the 60s in the mountains and upper 70s in the Denver area.

The weekend will be warmer again with more scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

