More 70s and sunshine in Denver this afternoon

Unseasonably warm and dry weather will continue to cover Colorado for the first days of December! While pleasant, it is way too dry as many areas of eastern Colorado have not even seen the first official snowfall.

When we do finally see some snow in Denver, it will be the latest first snowfall ever on record. Denver has gone 223 days since the last snowfall. The longest streak on record is 235 days, set in 1887, although the National Weather Service is skeptical on the accuracy of such an old record. More recent records — kept since 1948 for downtown — show that the previous longest snowless streak was 211 days, set in 1977 and 1992.

Today and tomorrow will be warm again, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s under sunny skies. The record highs for Dec. 1 and 2 are 73 degrees in 1973 and 74 degrees in 1885, respectively. The average highs for early December are in the mid 40s!

Another weak cold front will slip across the state on Friday, cooling temperatures into the low 60s, but bringing no rain or snow. Saturday will remain dry and mild with highs in the low 60s on the plains and 40s to low 50s in the mountains.

There are some signs that a colder and wetter pattern may arrive next week. Clouds will increase Sunday and Monday and temperatures will be a little colder — 50s on Sunday and upper 40s Monday.

There is a chance for some snow next Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s!

Denver7 Weather

