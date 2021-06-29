More 70s and storms along the Front Range today

DENVER — We are in for another day of 70s and afternoon thunderstorms. This weather pattern continues to bring some relief for fire danger and improve air quality!

Expect high temperatures for Denver and the eastern plains to be in the in the upper 70s — about 10 degrees cooler than normal. In the mountains, afternoon temperatures will be very cool — just in the 50s and 60s — and may dip into the middle 30s during periods of rain. Be prepared for the chilly, damp conditions! Some snow has fallen on the peaks about 12,000 feet over the past few days!

The cooler and wetter weather is a benefit for the fire danger and has cleansed some of the wildfire smoke out of our skies. Despite the wet weather, there still are fire restrictions in effect across much of western Colorado, with several wildfires burning.

Scattered thunderstorms and showers will develop over higher elevations and foothills by early afternoon. There is a chance that few will roll east over the plains. The risk for any severe storms will be low each day, but we could see pockets of heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds.

Wednesday will also stay cooler than average, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and more afternoon storms.

Warmer and drier days are expected late in the week, with only about a 20% chance for afternoon thunderstorms by Saturday and the 4th of July on Sunday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.