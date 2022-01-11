More 50s and sunshine in Denver this afternoon

Mild, quiet and and dry weather will cover Colorado for most of this week. The storm track has shifted to the north of the state, leaving the central Rockies with just some periods of high clouds, but no significant storms.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s for Denver and the plains, with 30s to low 40s in the mountains under mostly sunny skies.

Record highs this time of year are in the upper 60s and low 70s, so we'll be much closer to the record highs than to the normal highs.

Our next cold front is set to move in Thursday night, with the chance for snow in the mountains and a cool down over the plains by Friday.

Dry and mild weather will return for the weekend.

