Watch
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Moderate to heavy snow in Denver tonight for the commute

Around 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected
items.[0].videoTitle
A fast-moving storm will bring some moderate to heavy snow to the Denver metro area this afternoon, with slick conditions for the commute.
lisa weather 2-16-22.jpg
Posted at 5:42 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 08:02:07-05

A Denver7 Weather Action Day is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday as a fast-moving storm rolls through Colorado.

We are seeing snow west of the Continental Divide this morning and will hit the Denver metro area this afternoon.

High clouds are snow spreading across Colorado ahead of our next storm. We'll see dry roads for the morning commute, with temperatures in the 20s.

Snow will develop by late morning north of Denver and will continue through early Thursday. Right now, it looks like around 4 to 8 inches for the Denver metro area, with 6 to 12 inches for the northern and central mountains.

The roads will become wet to snow covered Wednesday evening and should remain slick through Thursday morning.

Highs will only be in the low 30s Thursday, but milder weather will return on Friday with highs in the upper 40s.

The weekend will be warm and dry with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and near 60 degrees on Sunday.

Clouds will increase on Monday with highs in the 40s. Next Tuesday will turn colder with more snow likely.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020