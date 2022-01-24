Watch
Mild today, but another storm hits Colorado tonight

Get ready for a slick Tuesday morning commute
It will be a mild and quiet day today, but snow develops Monday night and will make for a slick Tuesday morning drive.
Posted at 5:57 AM, Jan 24, 2022
It will be a mild start to the week, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper 40s this afternoon.

Our next storm will hit tonight! Snow will develop after midnight and will ramp up in intensity during the Tuesday morning commute. A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 5 a.m. tomorrow.

We'll see around 2 to 6 inches of snow by tomorrow afternoon along the Front Range, with the heaviest totals on the west side of town. The foothills and northern mountains will see around 4 to 8 inches of snow.

Skies will clear out on Tuesday night, with a brief break from the snow. Another storm will bring more light snow to the Denver metro area on Thursday.

