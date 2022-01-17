Mild start to the week, with 50s near Denver

We will see a mild start to the week, with highs in the upper 50s both today and tomorrow.

Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s in the mountains for some sunny skiing and snowboarding. You'll find some nice and dry conditions on the mountain highways, with only a few icy patches on the high mountain passes.

Our next cool down will occur on Wednesday. We're tracking a cold front that will usher in some colder weather and a chance of light snow. We'll see highs in the 30s on Wednesday and closer to 40 degrees on Thursday.

Denver7 Weather

