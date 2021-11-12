Mild November afternoon for the Denver metro area

We're in for a pleasant November day across the Denver metro area.

Skies are clearing out and we'll see more sunshine for the morning commute.

We'll see 20s and 30s early this morning, with highs in the mid to upper 50s across the plains this afternoon. A few light snow showers are possible in the mountains and highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The weekend is looking dry and a little warmer, with highs in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday. The winds will pick up a bit on Saturday and could lead to areas of blowing snow in the high country. The Broncos will play under a partly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon, with temperatures near 60 degrees by kickoff at Empower Field.

Mild and dry weather is expected again early next week. Highs will reach 70 degrees in Denver Monday and Tuesday!

Denver7 Weather

