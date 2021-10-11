Mild Monday ahead of a powerful cold front

Warmer weather will move in Monday ahead of a powerful cold front Tuesday.

Denver7 is issuing a Weather Action Day with all the changes on the way.

Chilly temperatures will affect eastern Colorado this morning, with frost advisories from Greeley to Sterling and from Castle Rock to Limon.

This afternoon, expect sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in Denver and over the eastern plains. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s in the mountains.

Winds pick up this evening ahead of our next storm system. This cold and wet system will move into the central Rockies Tuesday and Wednesday with some rain for lower elevations and snow, mainly above 9000 feet. The mountains may see 4-8 inches of snow with up to 12 inches near Telluride (a Winter Storm Warning is in effect there for Monday night into Tuesday morning).

Right now, it appears there could be a mix of rain and snow and near freezing temperatures in Denver early Wednesday morning. We may see a dusting of snow along the Front Range.

The aspen trees are fading over the central and northern mountains, but offer some lingering pockets of color. Better viewing continues over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing will continue to decline from north to south over the next week.

