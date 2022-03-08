Mild in Denver today, but more snow is on the way

We are seeing a brief break in between storms Tuesday.

Skies will be mostly sunny for the plains today with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. We'll see 20s in the mountains with increasing clouds and scattered snow showers developing this afternoon.

Another cold front will roll in Tuesday night and bring more snow and colder weather for Wednesday and Thursday. Expect 3 to 6 inches of snow for Denver and the I-25 Corridor with 6 to 12 inches for the mountains.

Temperatures will be dropping to the mid to upper 20s Wednesday. Road conditions will be slick and slow over much of the state through Thursday morning.

The coldest air will arrive Thursday with lows near zero in the Denver area and 10 to 15 below in the mountains. Highs on Thursday will stay in the teens to low 20s on the plains and in the 5 to 15 degrees above zero range in the mountains.

Friday will be dry and chilly with highs near freezing in Denver and in the teens to low 20s in the mountains.

Sunny and milder weather is expected next weekend with 50s for lower elevations and 30s in the high country.

