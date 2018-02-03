Mild in Denver to start the weekend. More snow for Colorado's northern and central mountains!

DENVER – Saturday will be mild again for eastern Colorado with temperatures in the 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s are expected across the metro-area Saturday afternoon, under a mostly sunny sky.

Scattered snow-showers will continue for the northern and central mountains Another 3 to 8 inches are likely, just in time for a "powder day" on Saturday! A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our far northern mountains, including Rocky Mountain National Park, Rabbit Ears Pass and the Medicine Bow Range through Sunday at 11 a.m. 6-10 inches of snow accumulation are expected, with localized amounts up to 14 inches.

On the plains, the winds will be from the west and not be favorable for any precipitation today.

There will be some colder air spilling back into Colorado on Sunday, along with a chance for some flurries in the morning on the plains. Snow showers are expected to continue in the northern and central mountains.

Monday will be drier, but clouds will increase in the afternoon as another weak weather disturbance moves in from the northwest. Another 3 to 6 inches of snow is likely for the northern and central mountains Monday night and Tuesday, with a chance for light snow or flurries on the plains.

By the middle of next week, a warmer and drier pattern will move into the central Rockies and high temperatures should approach 60 degrees in Denver by next Thursday.

