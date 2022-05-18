Mild, mainly dry across Colorado for the next two days

It will be a pretty mild Wednesday across Colorado.

We'll see more sunshine this afternoon with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms especially over the southern plains.

Much warmer weather settles in Thursday as the winds kick up from the west. Fire danger will be much higher tomorrow with gusts near 50 mph. Highs will climb to the upper 80s in Denver and into the 90s over southeast Colorado.

A strong cold front will usher in some much-needed rain on Friday. It will also be quite a bit colder for the coming weekend with highs in the 50s on the plains and 30s to low 40s in the mountains.

The northern and central mountains could see heavy snow Friday and early Saturday, while Denver and the plains will get a cold rain.

We will keep an eye on early morning low temperatures for Saturday as they will drop into the 20s in the mountains and low to mid-30s for Denver and northeastern Colorado. There is a chance that the rain will switch over to snow late Friday and early Saturday, especially near the foothills and along the Palmer Divide.

Sunday will stay cool and unsettled with more showers likely. Highs will stay in the 50s in Denver.

Milder weather will return early next week.

