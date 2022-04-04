Mild and dry start to the week in Denver

It will be a mild and dry start to the week along the northern Front Range.

Monday will stay a bit unsettled in the mountains with a chance for snow showers and the winds will pick up. Highs return to the low to mid-60s in Denver.

On Tuesday a strong storm moving through will bring more widespread moisture and high winds. A number of high wind alerts have been issued for the foothills and most of eastern Colorado.

A few showers will roll east over the plains Tuesday with highs in the mid- to upper 50s.

We'll dry out and cool down slightly for Wednesday with warmer and dry weather on the way through the end of the week and weekend. It looks pretty nice for the Rockies Home Opener on Friday with highs in the 60s and plenty of sunshine.

