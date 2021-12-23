Mild and dry in the metro today, with mountain snow ramping up

Get ready for another unseasonably warm day. We'll see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for Thursday — that's about 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

Our next storm is already bringing some fresh snow to the mountains. Snow will be heavy in the high country with Winter Storm Warnings beginning Thursday afternoon until Saturday morning. 12-28" of snow will be possible over that time frame.

Be very careful if you are traveling on Friday in the mountains- visibility may be low and roads snowpacked.

There's a slight chance that a few light rain showers will cross east over the plains Thursday night into Friday morning, but any totals would be extremely light.

We have only seen 3/10 of an inch of snow officially in Denver. By the end of December, we are typically looking at around 20 inches of snow.

Temperatures will also dip a few degrees, but we're still looking at 50s for afternoon highs on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Denver7 Weather

