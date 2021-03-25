Mild and dry in Denver today, but more snow is on the way

There's a little of everything on our 7-day forecast, from snow tomorrow to 70s on Monday! This has been a very chilly and wet start to spring and there's more rain and snow on the way.

Today will be drier and a little warmer for Denver and the plains, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. This minor warmup is just ahead of yet another storm system. That storm will bring more snow into the mountains starting this afternoon.

A mix of rain and snow can be expected for Denver on Friday. The mountains should see another 3 to 6 inches of snow Friday and early Saturday. High temperatures will stay chilly — just in the 40s for Denver and 30s in the mountains.

Skies will begin to clear in Denver on Saturday and highs will bounce back to the lower 50s.

Sunny and warmer weather is on the way for Sunday and Monday with highs in the low to mid 60s on Sunday and closer to 70 degrees on Monday!

