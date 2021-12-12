Mild and dry for today's Broncos game

Dry and warmer weather is in store today across Colorado. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s in Denver- pleasant weather for the Broncos game.

Mostly sunny, warmer but still gusty in the mountains. We'll see more 30s than 20s today at the ski resorts. A high wind warning remains in effect for the northern Front Range mountains.

The snow we saw on Friday has mostly all melted across the metro. It was the latest first snow ever on record and made for one of the longest snowless streaks in more than 100 years! Denver went 232 days since the last snowfall. We tied the longest streak, last set in 1887.

READ MORE: Snow totals for Dec. 9-10 2021

The weather will stay mild and dry through the middle of next week. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s through Wednesday.

It looks like we'll see another chance for a little rain and snow late-day Wednesday, with much cooler weather by Friday!

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

