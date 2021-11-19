Mild and dry end to the week across the Denver metro area

It will be a pretty mild and dry end to the week, with 30s this morning and highs in the 60s across the Denver metro area this afternoon.

Denver has gone 211 days since the last snowfall. The longest streak on record is 235 days, set in 1887, although the National Weather Service is skeptical on the accuracy of such an old record. Denver is also on track for one of the latest first snows on record. If no snow falls through next Sunday (Nov. 21), the city would set a new mark for the latest first snowfall, beating the current record of Nov. 21, 1934.

Winds are going to increase ahead of a warm front that will cross the state overnight. Winds in the foothills will be a concern for firefighters.

The mountains will see scattered snow showers Friday night and again Saturday. There is a slight chance of rain showers over the plains Saturday afternoon into early Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday will be cool and dry with highs in the lower 50s. Warm and dry weather will return Monday and Tuesday with highs back in the 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday (Thanksgiving Day) will turn cooler and there is a slight chance for light snow Thursday morning.

