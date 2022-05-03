Watch
Mild and drier in Denver on Tuesday

More rain and snow hits the high country today, another round of rain for Denver tomorrow
It will be a warmer and drier afternoon with highs in the mid- to upper 60s under a partly sunny sky.
Posted at 5:14 AM, May 03, 2022
Skies have cleared out a bit across the state and we'll see much drier conditions for the morning commute.

It will be partly sunny and a bit warmer Tuesday with highs back in the 60s!

It will be a one-day break from the rain. Another storm will bring more snow to the mountains by Tuesday afternoon. A few of these showers will roll east over the plains tonight.

More rain and cooler weather is expected for Denver and the Eastern Plains on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. The risk of severe weather is low, but we could see a little thunder and lightning with these storms.

We're in for a nice warm up through the end of the week. Sunshine and highs in the 70s for Thursday, then 80s return Friday and Saturday!

