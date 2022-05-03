Mild and drier in Denver on Tuesday

Skies have cleared out a bit across the state and we'll see much drier conditions for the morning commute.

It will be partly sunny and a bit warmer Tuesday with highs back in the 60s!

It will be a one-day break from the rain. Another storm will bring more snow to the mountains by Tuesday afternoon. A few of these showers will roll east over the plains tonight.

More rain and cooler weather is expected for Denver and the Eastern Plains on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. The risk of severe weather is low, but we could see a little thunder and lightning with these storms.

We're in for a nice warm up through the end of the week. Sunshine and highs in the 70s for Thursday, then 80s return Friday and Saturday!

