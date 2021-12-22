Mild and breezy today, with mountain snow tomorrow

Get ready for another unseasonably warm day. We'll see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for Wednesday- and that's about 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

Highs will be warm through Thursday for metro Denver.. then a storm will move into Colorado.

We have only seen 3/10 of an inch of snow officially in Denver. By the end of December, we are typically looking at around 20 inches of snow.

The next storm will bring some fresh snow to the mountains starting Thursday. There's a slight chance that a few light rain showers will cross east over the plains Thursday night into Friday morning, but any totals would be extremely light.

Temperatures will also dip a few degrees, but we're still looking at 50s for afternoon highs on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

