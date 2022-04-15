Mild and breezy in Denver to end the week

A weak cold front will bring light snow to the mountains today and the winds will continue to pick up in Denver and across the Eastern Plains.

Highs will be in the low to mid-60s for Denver and northeastern Colorado. In the mountains, it will be windy with light snow and temperatures in upper 30s to low 40s.

We'll see a little increase in cloud cover on Saturday with highs in the low to mid-60s. It will still be a touch breezy on Saturday, but the winds will calm just in time for Easter Sunday.

Sunday will be very nice! Early morning temperatures should be around 40 degrees at sunrise and readings will be in the mid- to upper 60s in the afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm and dry, but unfortunately still windy! We're expecting to see quite a few red flag warnings next week across the Eastern Plains and along the Front Range.

Denver7 Weather

