Lots of melting across the Denver metro area this weekend

Lots of melting is in store through the weekend as sunny skies combine with warmer temperatures.

We'll see highs in the mid- to upper 50s this afternoon and it will be even a few degrees warmer tomorrow.

Mostly sunny skies statewide and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s in the mountains. It will be breezy in the high country, so watch for areas of blowing snow over the high mountain passes.

Clouds will increase on Monday with snow developing late in the day. Expect highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A bitter cold storm will arrive by Tuesday, with several inches of snow and temperatures near zero Tuesday morning and only in the lower teens Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday will be bitter cold with subzero morning lows and highs in the teens.

Denver7 Weather

