In between storms tonight and early Tuesday

It is Springtime in the Rockies and it looks like the early part of the season is going to be pretty wet and cool for Colorado! Expect a series of storms set to bring widespread moisture and keep temperatures on the chilly side through Friday.

MORE: Live Streaming | Forecast | Weather Page | Traffic Map | Closings & Delays | Radars

The first storm hit late Sunday through early Monday and brought 3-6 inches of snow accumulation for Denver with 5 to 10 inches over the mountains, foothills and southern suburbs.

As that storm swirls to the east, the weather will be fairly quiet overnight through early Tuesday, but a new storm will begin to move into Colorado by midday, spreading snow over the mountains and a few flurries on the plains.

The storm will bring 3-6 inches of snow for the northern mountains and 1-3 inches of snow to the Denver area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The central and southern mountain areas will see closer to 6-12 inches of snow. The Wednesday morning commute could once again be a little sloppy.

Skies will clear Wednesday afternoon and the storm moves to the east of Colorado. Thursday will be drier and a little warmer, just ahead of yet another storm system.

Friday will be cooler with rain and snow for lower elevations and a few inches of snow for the mountains. Warmer and drier weather will return again for the weekend into early next week.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.