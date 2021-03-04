Rain and snow today in Denver

DENVER — Say "So long!" to the 60s for a couple of days as a storm rolls into Colorado.

We're already seeing some snow on the western slope and a rain-snow mix will develop across the Denver metro area this afternoon.

Snowfall should be pretty decent in the high country with 6 to 12 inches for the San Juan Mountains and 4 to 8 inches elsewhere.

Denver and the eastern plains could get 1/4 to 1/2 inch of moisture, starting as rain during the day on Thursday, but mixing with and changing to snow in the late afternoon and continuing through the evening. How much of the storm will fall in frozen form will be the tricky part!

It appears that western and southern suburbs of Denver as well as the foothills could see several inches of wet, slushy snow Thursday evening. We will likely see around 1 to 3 inches of snow on the grass, but there could be some pockets of heavier snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for elevations above 6,000 feet in extreme southern Arapahoe County, Douglas and Elbert Counties and northern El Paso and Teller Counties for Thursday evening and early Friday.

The storm will exit the state pretty quickly and skies will clear Friday morning. If enough of the moisture falls as snow, temperatures will be a little colder on Friday than earlier expected as some of the sun's energy will go into melting snow, rather than boosting highs into the upper 50s.

On Saturday and Sunday, the weather pattern will return to warm and dry with highs bouncing back into the 60s in the Denver area.

By Monday, highs could rise to the 70-degree mark in Denver!

