Late season storm brings snow to Denver

DENVER — It's a cold and wet start to the day. We saw some light snow across the Denver metro area, with around 1 to 3 inches over the northern Front Range.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 3 p.m. for 8-16 inches of snow for the foothills and mountains above 7,500 feet.

Today will be another wet and disagreeable day with periods of light showers. Highs will just reach the 40s in Denver again this afternoon — that's about 20-25 degrees below average. We typically see mid to upper 60s this time of year.

The recent moisture has been a huge benefit for Denver, the Front Range and the eastern plains. At Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is at just over 8 inches — about the same amount as in all of 2020! We are now about 4 inches above normal when it comes to precipitation for this time of year.

The wet weather has put a big dent in the drought conditions over the northeast quarter of Colorado. Western and southern Colorado have not been as fortunate as drought conditions remain quite serious, especially for the northwestern portion of the state.

Skies will clear out tonight and we'll see some warmer and drier weather on Wednesday. A few afternoon storms are possible, with highs near 60 degrees. Thursday will be warm and dry with middle 70s.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s to mid 70s for the weekend, but there will be some scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible each day.

Denver7 Weather

