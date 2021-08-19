Large hail, damaging winds possible near Denver today

A cold front is pushing through the region and it will usher in some cool and wet weather today across Colorado.

This cold front will likely produce heavy rainfall for the mountains and western valleys Thursday. Flash flood watches are posted over the western third of Colorado, especially near burn scars.

Showers and thunderstorms will gradually shift east throughout the day. Local heavy rain will again be possible over the mountains, but some strong storms will also be possible for Denver and the Eastern Plains.

Thursday's afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s across the plains, with 60s in the mountains — an early taste of fall! In fact, a little snow may dust the highest peaks Thursday night and early Friday!

However, the cooler weather will be short-lived. Highs return to the 90s for the weekend.

Denver7 Weather

