It will finally feel like fall across Colorado

It's finally going to feel like fall!

The warm and dry pattern is now ending across the state as a cold front slides through the central Rockies.

The cool and wet weather will take over for the next two days. Highs will only be in the 60s across the Denver area both today and tomorrow. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms through Thursday. The higher mountain peaks will see a little snow above 9,500 feet, but amounts should be light.

The aspen trees will be full-on gold over the central and northern mountains and nearing their peak over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing should remain very good through the next weekend and then will gradually begin to fade from north to south over the next week to 10 days.

Milder and drier weather will return for the weekend — perfect for viewing those aspens! We'll see highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across the plains, with a nice fall-like football forecast for the Broncos on Sunday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

