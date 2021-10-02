Watch
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Into the 70s for the Denver metro Saturday

items.[0].videoTitle
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your latest forecast for 10/2
Denver7 weather
Highs today
Posted at 8:30 AM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 10:31:34-04

DENVER- Saturday will be a little warmer across the state with highs in the low to mid-70s for lower elevations and 50s to low 60s in the mountains.

WATCH MORThe aspen trees are still full-on gold over the central and northern mountains and nearing their peak over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing should remain very good through the weekend and then will begin to fade from north to south over the next week to 10 days.

Warmer and drier weather will cover the state on Sunday — perfect for viewing those changing colors!

Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across the plains, with a nice football forecast for the Broncos Sunday afternoon.

Warm and dry weather will continue early next week, but there will be some showers coming back into the state later next week.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020