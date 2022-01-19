Watch
Icy roads possible on Wednesday across the Denver metro area

Freezing drizzle and light snow for the plains
It will be about 20 to 30 degrees colder than yesterday, with a light wintry mix making the roads icy across northeastern Colorado.
Posted at 5:28 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 07:42:27-05

A cold front is now racing across Colorado. You'll find overcast skies this morning, with the chance of freezing drizzle and freezing fog for the morning drive.

A light wintry mix could make the roads icy today. We'll see light snow across the Denver metro area, with likely less than a half inch of accumulation. Light snow is also possible in the mountains.

Temperatures will be about 20 to 30 degrees colder than yesterday. We'll see highs in the upper 20s to low 30s this afternoon.

Skies will gradually clear out overnight, with teens and low 20s early tomorrow morning. We will see plenty of sunshine tomorrow afternoon and temperatures will rebound nicely, with highs in the low 40s.

There will be another chance of light snow on Friday.

Denver7 Weather

