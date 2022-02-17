Watch
Icy roads across the Denver metro area this morning

Skies now clearing across Colorado with lots of melting this weekend
Our fast-moving winter storm is already clearing out of Colorado, but it will be a slick Thursday morning commute.
Posted at 5:43 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 07:58:57-05

A Denver7 Weather Action Day is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday as a fast-moving storm moves out of Colorado.

We picked up around 4 to 8 inches of snow across the Denver metro area, and that will make for a slick morning commute. Temperatures have also tumbled into the teens, with single digit wind chills.

Highs will only be in the low 30s Thursday, but milder weather will return on Friday with highs in the upper 40s.

The weekend will be warm and dry with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and near 60 degrees on Sunday.

Clouds will increase on Monday with highs in the 40s. Next Tuesday will turn colder with more snow likely.

