Hottest temps of the season on the way to Denver

DENVER — Sunny and hazy this Sunday, with building clouds into the afternoon and the slight chance for a few isolated storms.

Temperatures today will soar to the low to mid-90s this afternoon in Denver- that's around 10-15 degrees above average.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible through the late-afternoon, with the highest risk of severe storm activity over the far northeastern corner of the state. Storms may produce large hail, damaging winds and pockets of heavy rain. Most of the Front Range will remain dry and breezy.

Skies clear tonight over Colorado, then the heat really builds this coming week.

It is a good thing our spring has been so wet over the eastern half of the state — drought conditions have pretty much ended for now. Western Colorado has not been as lucky and remains very dry. We are expecting dangerous fire conditions for western Colorado into next week.

It is going to get even hotter this coming week, with dry weather expected. Monday through Thursday, highs in Denver will soar to the upper 90s to around 100 degrees each afternoon. By the end of the week, high 80s to low 90s return.

At the Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is about 10.5 inches — and that's a little over 4 inches above normal for the year to date.

The latest index shows drought-free conditions from Denver to Cheyenne and across northeast Colorado. Southeastern Colorado has also improved with nearly drought-free conditions around Pueblo. Western and central Colorado still need a lot of moisture to break free of the drought.

