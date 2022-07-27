Hotter on Wednesday, more storms Thursday

DENVER — There will be a change in the weather for the next few days as an active weather front stalls over Colorado.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread with some locally heavy rainfall to end the week.

On Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies in the morning and the chance for storms in the afternoon. It will be a hotter day as the warm front will have moved north of Colorado. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s for Denver and the eastern plains.

The front will drop southward on Thursday with more widespread thunderstorms with heavy rain likely and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s Thursday — one of the coolest days of the summer so far!

The front will remain stalled over Colorado on Friday with more storms and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. In the mountains, expect thunderstorms and highs in the middle 60s to low 70s.

The weather will begin to warm up and dry out over the weekend as the front slides off to the east and hotter, drier air begins to move back into the central Rockies from the west.

There still will be some thunderstorms on Saturday with highs in the middle 80s. Sunday will be mainly dry with highs back around 90 degrees.

Next week looks to be hot and mostly dry with highs in the 90s.

