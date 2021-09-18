Hotter for the weekend, with a big cool down next week

Hotter weather returns today, with highs in the low 90s for Denver and across the eastern plains. A few thunderstorms will be possible in the mountains and across western Colorado. Highs will be in the 70s in the mountains and 80s farther west.

Scattered afternoon thunderstorms can be expected Sunday with highs near 90 degrees for Denver, 70s in the mountains and near 80 for Grand Junction.

Monday will be much cooler as another cold front will sweep into Colorado. Highs will drop to the upper 60s to low 70s in Denver and just the 50s in the mountains. Some snow may fall in the northern mountains early Monday morning, but it should be light.

Skies will clear Monday evening and lows in Denver will drop to the low 40s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid-70s.

Sunny and warmer weather can be expected for next Wednesday and Thursday.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.