Hot with more storms in Denver this afternoon

Some near-record high heat possible this weekend
It will be another toasty afternoon with highs in the low to mid-90s. Scattered storms and showers are possible Friday with some heavier rain in the mountains.
Posted at 6:23 AM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 08:38:37-04

DENVER — Summer is in full swing and we're in for more toasty weather across our seven-day forecast in Denver.

A weak cold front will slip into northern Colorado Friday afternoon, bringing slightly lower temperatures and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s. The storms on Friday will be a bit stronger with heavy rain possible — a flash flood watch has been issued for the burn scar areas in the mountains for the afternoon and evening.

Saturday will be slightly less hot but still reach the low 90s. A few afternoon thunderstorms will develop.

Sunday will be very hot again with highs back to the upper 90s to 100 degrees for the Denver area, and rain chances will be low.

Monday will remain hot with a better chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Another weak cold front will move into the state on Tuesday with a better chance for thunderstorms and highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

