Hot with more storms in Denver this afternoon

DENVER — Summer is in full swing and we're in for more toasty weather across our seven-day forecast in Denver.

A weak cold front will slip into northern Colorado Friday afternoon, bringing slightly lower temperatures and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s. The storms on Friday will be a bit stronger with heavy rain possible — a flash flood watch has been issued for the burn scar areas in the mountains for the afternoon and evening.

Saturday will be slightly less hot but still reach the low 90s. A few afternoon thunderstorms will develop.

Sunday will be very hot again with highs back to the upper 90s to 100 degrees for the Denver area, and rain chances will be low.

Monday will remain hot with a better chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Another weak cold front will move into the state on Tuesday with a better chance for thunderstorms and highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

