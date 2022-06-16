Watch
Hot weather settles in across Colorado

90s in Denver from today through Sunday, more storms possible this weekend
It will be a hot and mainly dry day with highs in the low to mid-90s across the Denver metro area.
lisa weather 6-16-22.jpg
Posted at 5:45 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 08:00:13-04

We're still a few days away from the official start of summer, but it's sure going to feel like it.

We'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-90s this afternoon.

Friday will be even warmer! The record high on Friday is 100 degrees, and we're calling for 98 degrees in Denver.

You will also notice more smoke moving in from the south as our winds shift. Expect hazy skies Thursday afternoon into Friday.

By Friday afternoon, a weak monsoon flow of moisture from Arizona should bring a chance for afternoon thunderstorms and slightly cooler temperatures.

We'll see low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. A few thunderstorms are possible on Saturday afternoon as fans are heading downtown for the Avalanche game.

denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

