Hot today, but wet and cool across Colorado by Wednesday

Sunday was a toasty one and with high of 89 degrees in Denver, we nearly tied the record high.

Monday will be just as warm across the state, with upper 80s on the plains and 70s in the central mountains.

The warm and dry pattern will hold strong through the first of the week. We'll see upper 80s today and low 80s on Tuesday. Our next cold front will usher in some cool and wet weather starting Wednesday.

We'll first start to see some rain and even some snow in the mountains on Tuesday afternoon and evening. This wet weather will gradually move east and temperatures will take a big dip.

You'll find upper 60s on Wednesday and it will be even a few degrees cooler on Thursday! Chance of scattered storms and showers will last through the end of the week.

The aspen trees will be full-on gold over the central and northern mountains and nearing their peak over the southern mountain areas.

