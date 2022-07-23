Hot start to the weekend, but cooler days ahead

DENVER — It will be a hot start to the weekend, but a change in the weather is coming.

Highs Saturday will climb to the mid and upper 90s across the Front Range. Triple digit temps return to southeastern Colorado. The mountains will see 70s and 80s this afternoon, with storms developing.

An ozone alert continues through Saturday afternoon for the Denver metro area and surrounding communities. Try to limit driving and the use of gas-powered equipment during the hottest times. People experiencing any breathing problems should seek cooler, air-conditioned locations.

A cold front will slip into Colorado late Saturday. Scattered showers and showers are set to impact the Front Range and plains through tonight.

Sunday, Expect lower temperatures and thunderstorms and showers likely. In fact, the highs on Sunday may stay in the middle 80s in the Denver area!

The cooler weather will continue early next week with highs staying in the 80s and a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.