Hot, hot, hot today!

Temperatures will be hot and the weather will stay dry for the next few days as some of the heat that has baking the desert southwest pushes into the central Rockies.

There is a heat advisory for the Grand Junction area through Sunday for temperatures between 100 and 104 degrees.

In Denver, expect a big warm up through the weekend. Highs will rise into the upper 90s on Saturday and then the mid-90s Sunday and Monday. A few thunderstorms may develop over eastern Colorado Sunday afternoon, but they will be widely scattered.

