Hot, hazy and dry in Denver this Labor Day weekend

DENVER- Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies, with dry conditions and highs in the upper 80s.

Haze will again impact the region, especially over our northern mountains. An Air Quality Warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Sunday across the Denver-area, extending into the foothills, south to Castle Rock and north through Fort Collins and Greeley.

Expect partly cloudy skies and a mild evening, with lows falling to the upper 50s to low 60s early Monday.

Hotter weather and drier days will return Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be back into the low 90s in the Denver area and across the eastern plains. The heat will continue through most of next week.

So far in 2021, Denver has reached 90 degrees or hotter 52 times, 95 degrees or hotter 26 days, and 100 degrees or hotter five times.

